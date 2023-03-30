More happy birthdays! Research says people could live to 141 Published 33 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Could 100th Birthdays be more common in the future?

How old is old? 85? 90? Well, what about 141 years old?

That may sound impossible, but in the future people could live much longer than they do now, according to American research.

Dr David McCarthy, an assistant professor at the University of Georgia, says it's possible men could live to as old as 141 and women could live to over 130.

Until now scientists have thought the oldest it is possible for people to live is just over 120.

It's got us thinking, what will the world look like if we make it to 141 years old?

Why could people live longer than they used to?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, When this photo was taken in 1901, the average person lived to between 40 and 42 years old

One hundred years ago life expectancy was much shorter than it is now. But with improvements in both healthcare and people's diets, life expectancy grew throughout the century.

By 2010, the average age most people could expect to live to was 82 for women and 78 for men.

Now this new American research says that because of advances in medicine and wide availability of nutritious food, it could be possible for people to live to a much older age.

Who was the oldest person ever?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Jean Louise Calment: The oldest person ever, lived until she was 122 years old!

Although most people would be happy to reach to 100 years old, the oldest person ever reached over 122!

Jean Louise Calment from France put her long life down to a lack of stress, "If you can't do anything about it, don't worry about it" she told reporters.

She also loved sweets and ate them until she was 119!

What might the world look like if you live to 141?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Will the future have floating cars?

If you lived to 141 years old what do you think the world would look like?

Could there be futuristic cities with hovercars and floating buildings?

Maybe we'd all be living on different planets and exploring the stars with robots and AI friends?