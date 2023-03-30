Tropical tree frog found in classroom bananas miles from African home
- Published
- comments
What's the strangest things you've ever seen in your classroom? Chances are it probably won't be as strange as a tropical tree frog!
But, that is exactly what was found by a pupil at a school in Yorkshire.
An amphibian expert told the school that the frog was an African Reed frog, which are normally found thousands of miles away.
It has been adopted by the school's administrator Frankie Greenwood, who says it is "very cute".
This frog is thought to have made the incredible journey hidden away among some bananas.
It was spotted by a pupil who saw it hopping around near the sink.
Before being cared for by Miss Greenwood, the school tried to find somewhere to take it in but didn't have any lucky.
However the National Centre for Reptile Welfare gave them advice on how to look after it properly and it's not settling in to its new home.
What are African Reed frogs?
The school bananas had been transported all the way from the Ivory Coast, which is probably where the frog hitched a ride on it's adventure to Yorkshire in England.
African reed frogs live in the tropical African savanna - grassy woodland that's thousands of miles away from the UK.
They are relatively small frogs, weighing around two grams and are between 15 to 30mm in length, that's smaller than your thumb!