CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford joins Eastenders
From the ballroom of Strictly to Albert Square - CBBC star Molly Rainford has joined Eastenders.
The actor is known as an intergalactic pop superstar in the CBBC show Nova Jones.
Molly appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year, finishing as a runner-up alongside professional dancer Carlos Gu.
She says she is super excited and "can't wait to meet and be a part of the Eastenders family".
Molly will play Anna Knight, who is a member of a new family arriving at Albert Square - the soap's fictional location - in early summer.
Producers of the soap say Anna is the youngest of the Knight family and is "fun, loveable and big-hearted".
But they also warn that she isn't to be underestimated.
Molly said: "It's such an iconic show which myself and my family love, so it's an honour to bring the character Anna Knight to life who is set to stir up drama upon her arrival."