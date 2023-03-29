Lionel Messi: Argentina forward scores 100th international goal
- Published
- comments
Football legend Lionel Messi has scored 100 international goals for Argentina.
In a 7-0 victory over Caribbean island Curacao, Messi scored his seventh international hat-trick.
It was Argentina's second match at home after beating France on penalties to win the World Cup in Qatar.
Messi also scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 win over Panama in the Argentine capital city, Buenos Aires last week.
Test your Messi knowledge in our super quiz below...
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.