Link to newsround

Lionel Messi: Argentina forward scores 100th international goal

Lionel Messi.Getty Images

Football legend Lionel Messi has scored 100 international goals for Argentina.

In a 7-0 victory over Caribbean island Curacao, Messi scored his seventh international hat-trick.

It was Argentina's second match at home after beating France on penalties to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi also scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 win over Panama in the Argentine capital city, Buenos Aires last week.

Test your Messi knowledge in our super quiz below...

More like this

Lionesses, Leo Messi and Jude Bellingham nominated as 'Fifa Best'

Argentina win the 2022 World Cup

Superstar Messi joins French giants PSG

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More on this story