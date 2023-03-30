New BBC Let It Grow gardening campaign launched
- Published
- comments
A new gardening campaign called Let It Grow has been launched by the BBC.
The campaign wants to help people transform dull, grey outdoor spaces, into wild and colourful ones by growing flowers and vegetables.
The organisers are aiming to give away millions of free seeds for people to plant in the UK, to grow things like nasturtiums, marigolds, sunflowers and calendula.
As well as this, a special show from the brand new Blue Peter garden in the RHS Garden Bridgewater will air, with fans able to get their hands of Green badges by joining in!
Let It Grow has been organised by by BBC Radio 2 and BBC Children's and Education, in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society and conservation charities.
The campaign is inspired by Wild Isles, a new TV series presented by Sir David Attenborough.
The new Blue Peter Garden at the RHS Garden Bridgewater in Manchester will open to the public in April later this year.