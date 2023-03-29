Scotland win big in 2-0 victory over Spain
- Published
- comments
Spain have flown to the top of their Euro qualifying group after beating Spain for the first time in nearly 40 years.
Scotland won 2-0 against the stunned Spanish side, which made it to the semi-finals in the last Euros in 2020.
Scott McTominay was the man of the match after scoring both goals; one in the first 7 minutes and another just after half-time.
Some commentators have been calling it one of Scotland's biggest ever wins in football.
What is the Scottish Football Team's win rate?
There have been lots of ups and downs for Scotland's national football team over the years but some think this win could be a sign of a brighter future.
The team are now at the top of Group A in the Euro qualifiers with 6pts, ahead of Spain (3pts) and Norway (1pt).
But with multiple games left to play (including a rematch against Spain on their turf), it is too early to celebrate yet!
Scottish Footballing Record:
- In the last year Scotland have won six, lost three and drew three games
- The national side have never made it past the group stages of a major tournament
- If they qualify for the Euros, it would be the fourth time in over 50 years
Who is Scott McTominay?
Scott McTominay was the man of the moment after scoring two goals for Scotland against Spain.
After Spanish defender Pedro Porro slipped, it left the door open for a shot from McTominay in the 7th minute.
He repeated that in the 51st minute of the match with a half-volley into the back of the net.
McTominay's career started in the Manchester United Youth Academy, where young players with promise are helped towards a professional career.
He's played for the side over 100 times and scored 11 goals from his position in midfield.
Despite being born in England and starting his career with Manchester United, he's playing for Scotland because his dad is Scottish.
During his time on the Scottish team he's helped them qualify for the Euros in 2020 after scoring multiple penalties.
With more games to go in this tournament, he could be a key part of the team's future success.