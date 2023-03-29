Trolls Band Together: What do we know about the new movie?
- Published
- comments
Get ready to get your groove on, because the Trolls are back in town!
Trolls Band Together - the latest movie in the Trolls series - has just been announced by Dreamworks, and a new trailer has just dropped.
Queen Poppy and Branch are back for another adventure, this time looking into Branch's mysterious past.
The new movie will be out in cinemas on 20 October later this year, read on to find out what we know about the new movie so far...
What is Trolls Band Together about?
Queen Poppy and Branch have started dating each other, and as Poppy grows closer, she learns more about Branch's secret past.
He was once part of her favourite boyband BroZone, with his four brothers, but the band went their separate ways when Branch was just a baby, and he hasn't seen his brothers since.
However, when Branch's brother Floyd is kidnapped by pop-star villains Velvet and Veneer, Branch and Poppy set off on an epic journey to find the other brothers and rescue Floyd.
Who is in the new Trolls movie?
Main characters Queen Poppy (played by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (played by singer Justin Timberlake) will be back, alongside a host of new and returning characters from the previous Trolls movies.
Zooey Deschanel will be back as Bridget, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as King Gristle Jr.
The sparkly Guy Diamond, voiced by Kunal Nayyar and the cute Tiny Diamond, played by Kenan Thompson, and Mr Dinkles are back!
As well as a host of new characters including singer Camila Cabello as Viva, Zosia Mamet as Crimp, and and drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.
Branch's BroZone brothers: Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay, will be played by singer Troye Sivan, Eric André (from Sing 2), Daveed Diggs, and singer Kid Kudi.
The villainous duo Velvet and Veneer will be voiced by Amy Schumer and Andrew Ranells.