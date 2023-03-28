Humza Yousaf: How is Scotland's first minister appointed?
Humza Yousaf is Scotland's new first minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament.
Mr Yousaf was voted in as leader of Scotland's largest political party the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Monday, replacing former leader, Nicola Sturgeon.
After his leadership victory, Humza Yousaf didn't automatically become first minister, instead he was appointed to the role after a vote by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
The first minister is an important job because whoever has that role is in charge of Scotland's government.
Humza Yousaf is the youngest first minister at 37, the first from an ethnic minority background and the first Muslim to lead a major UK political party.
He also becomes Scotland's sixth first minister - now that he has taken over from Nicola Sturgeon.
Scotland has had a devolved government since 1999, when some powers were transferred over to Scotland to make some of its own decisions, separate to those made by the UK government.
Humza Yousaf described the moment as "a privilege of my life", and said Ms Sturgeon - who watched the vote - leaves "some very big shoes to fill indeed".
"I pledge that Scotland will continue to be a positive, progressive voice on the world stage," he said. "I will never shy away from tackling the big issues our country faces.
"My starting point will be that we all want the best for Scotland and the people that we are so privileged to represent," adding that he will stand up for the powers of the Scottish parliament to make its own choices.
How is Scotland's first minister appointed?
Before Humza Yousaf could become first minister, Nicola Sturgeon had to formally resign from the position - which means she is officially quitting her job as first minister of Scotland. To do this she had to write to the King.
Nicola Sturgeon announced she was quitting as SNP leader and first minister of Scotland in February. She was the longest ever leader of Scotland's government and the first female first minister.
Then Holyrood - that's the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh - had to choose a new first minister.
The new first minister of Scotland is chosen by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
Any MSP from any political party can put themselves forward for the position of first minister, but it's likely that that the person appointed will also be the leader of the party with the most MSPs, in this case that's the Scottish National Party.
Mr Yousaf was backed by all 64 SNP MSPs and seven Green party MSPs, with the two parties having a power-sharing agreement in the Scottish parliament.
All three opposition leaders from the Conservative, Labour and the Liberal Democrat political parties stood against Mr Yousaf, but realistically, were all unlikely to be successful.
Following the vote, Mr Yousaf announced that Shona Robison - who has been serving as the Scottish government's social justice secretary and was a close ally of Nicola Sturgeon - would be appointed as his deputy first minister.
Scotland's first minister: What happens next?
Humza Yousaf will be officially appointed as first minister via Royal Warrant, a legal document authorised and signed by the King.
It will involve a brief ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
Mr Yousaf is then expected to then start the process of choosing his cabinet, that's his government team in charge of different departments.
He will also face opposition leaders for the first time at the weekly First Minister's Questions session in the Scottish parliament on Thursday.