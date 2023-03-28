Artemis II: Crew announcement for first Moon mission in 50 years
Nasa is preparing to announce the crew travelling on the first Moon mission in more than 50 years.The names of the four astronauts travelling on Nasa's Orion spacecraft will be revealed next week and will include three Americans and a Canadian.The mission, called Artemis II involves the astronauts travelling around the Moon, testing the route that will be taken ahead of future missions to the lunar surface.
What are the Artemis Moon missions?
Artemis is a three-part series of increasingly complex missions aimed at putting a man and a woman on the Moon before the end of 2025.
The Artemis I mission - which didn't have any astronauts on board - was successfully sent in orbit around the Moon in November 2022.
The Artemis II mission is expected to blast off in November 2024 at the earliest.The rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft - called SLS - is Nasa's most powerful ever, and will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the United States. The same base where the last crewed mission to the Moon took off on Apollo 17 in 1972.
What was the Apollo Space program?
In 1962, the then US President John F Kennedy announced a big ambition in a speech where he said: "We choose to go to the Moon!"
It was during a period known as the Cold War, a time of tension between the United States and the Soviet Union - which was a group of countries led by Russia.
Both nations were competing to have more advanced technology and sending people into space was part of that, it was known as the 'Space Race'.
US space agency Nasa invested lots of money (around $25 billion, which is around £20 billion) in an effort to make this happen. The mission would come to be known as the Apollo programme and its goal was to land humans on the Moon and bring them safely back to Earth.
On the morning of 20 July 1969, astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins the crew of Apollo 11, made it to the Moon's surface.
Astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to step out onto the lunar surface.
As he made the famous footstep, he said: "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Neil Armstrong, first man on the Moon
Sending people to the Moon is expensive, and although there were several other Moon missions after Apollo 11, in 1972, Apollo 17 was the last.
Today, private Space companies, such as Space X mean that the US government doesn't have to cover all of the costs, SpaceX's Starship is scheduled to land Artemis 3 astronauts onto the Moon's surface potentially by 2025.
Despite Nasa sending people to the Moon over 50 years ago, the Artemis missions will still have some firsts; including sending the first woman and first person of colour to the lunar surface.
If the Artemis missions are successful, the long term aim is to build a human base on the Moon that will operate for many years to come.
The announcement revealing the Artemis II crew will be made on Monday 3 April at 2pm UK time.