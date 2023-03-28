Nashville: US President Joe Biden calls on Congress to tackle gun violence following school attack Published 45 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden has said he wants to "do more to stop gun violence", and wants new laws to control use of guns.

This means he wants to limit who can access or buy a gun in the USA.

The country has a long history of laws on owning guns, and whilst some people agree that guns should be limited, others think they citizens be allowed to own one.

Joe Biden was speaking after a shooting in a school in Nashville, Tennessee, where three pupils and three staff were killed. The President asked for flags to be flown at half-mast, to pay respect to those affected by the attack.

Speaking about gun violence the President said: "It is ripping our communities apart, and ripping at the very soul of this nation."

What are the laws on guns in the USA?

Unlike the UK, in the USA many people have their own gun. Most people over the age of 18 can buy one. There are some reasons people would not be allowed a gun; such as having certain mental health conditions, being a convicted criminal or not being a citizen of the country.

When the country was founded, the right to buy a gun was written into the country's constitution - a special document explaining the rules and rights of people in the USA.

This is why a lot of people in the country say they have a right to own a gun - but others disagree.

Will gun laws in the USA change?

In the US there is strong opinion and a long-running debate about gun control

US President Joe Biden has been asking Congress to pass stricter laws on gun ownership. His party - the Democrats - generally agree with him and want the same.

However, Congress currently has more Republicans than Democrats - and the Republicans generally disagree with stricter gun laws. This means it will be difficult for Joe Biden to get the law passed.

What is Congress? The Congress is the part of the US government that writes and brings in laws. It's made up of two parts - the House of Representatives and the Senate. If Joe Biden wants to pass a law, he has to get it through Congress.

Joe Biden, like the previous Democratic President Barack Obama, wants to make changes to gun laws. However, Barack Obama was not successful in pushing through his changes before Republican Donald Trump became President in 2017.

Lots of people in the USA disagree on gun laws, and in a poll two years ago, 52% of Americans wanted stricter gun laws, whilst 35% did not want the laws to change.

We have to do more to stop gun violence Joe Biden, President of the USA

Those who support the right for people to have guns often quote the second amendment which speaks of the right to carry and bear arms

Can US states make their own gun laws?

The USA is made up of lots of different states, which can chose to make some of their own laws. These are called federal laws.

Although it is legal to own and carry a gun in the USA, some states have taken steps to limit these rules for more powerful guns, which are also known as assault weapons.

In California, New York and Washington DC assault weapons have been banned, with some limited exceptions.