Zebrafish can count at four days old study says

Researchers have discovered baby zebrafish have the ability to count just four days after hatching.The findings from the University of Ferrara in northern Italy, suggest that the fish don't learn their mathematical abilities, but are born with them instead.The baby zebrafish, called larvae are smaller than a fingernail, but demonstrated the ability to recognise the differences between the numbers of black bars on a fish tank wall.The fish appeared to prefer areas of the tank wall that had greater numbers of black bars and spent almost twice as long in those parts of the tank when compared to areas with fewer black bars.