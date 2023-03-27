Zebrafish can count at four days old study says
Researchers have discovered baby zebrafish have the ability to count just four days after hatching.The findings from the University of Ferrara in northern Italy, suggest that the fish don't learn their mathematical abilities, but are born with them instead.The baby zebrafish, called larvae are smaller than a fingernail, but demonstrated the ability to recognise the differences between the numbers of black bars on a fish tank wall.The fish appeared to prefer areas of the tank wall that had greater numbers of black bars and spent almost twice as long in those parts of the tank when compared to areas with fewer black bars.
Mathematical abilities have been discovered by scientists in a number of other species, including bees, stingrays and even baby humans. But researchers say the findings of this experiment are surprising given that the zebrafish have a relatively under developed brain and nervous system - the system that sends messages back and forth between the brain and the body.
The study explained that other "behaviours, such as feeding and efficient swimming" only happen six days after birth, while social interactions happen three weeks after the fish have hatched.The study concluded that the natural ability to recognise the number of things almost immediately from birth might "prepare individual zebrafish for important behaviour, but only in later life."