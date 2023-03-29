Emojis: Apple introduces shaking face, pink heart and jellyfish amongst new emojis
Do you have a favourite emoji that always sits in your frequently used list? Well, there's a chance your favourite could soon be changing as a whole new bunch have just been released.
From a pink heart to a shaking head, 21 new emojis will be at your fingertips as part of Apple's latest update.
The additions are included in iOS 16.4.
Will any of the new releases make their way into your favourites? Let us know in the the comments!
What individual emojis mean can be up for debate and of course you can use them in your own way.
In 2021 researchers looked at 1.7 billion tweets to try and understand how the meaning behind emojis has changed over time.
Emojis are regulated by the Unicode Consortium, which is an independent body that oversees their creation.
They approve the designs for each company, including Apple, Google, Samsung and Twitter who then go on to create their own versions of approved emoji.
The pink heart emoji is one of three new hearts included in the release, along with light blue and grey versions.
Shaking face, meanwhile, could be used for shock reactions or to indicate lots of movement.
Other new emoji are pea pod, root ginger, angel wing, maracas, moose, donkey and a khanda - the symbol of the sikh faith.
