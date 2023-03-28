Harry Potter: Final coin revealed to mark 25th anniversary of first book

Harry Potter: Final coin revealed to mark 25th anniversary of first bookPublished18 minutes agoImage source, PA/Royal MintImage caption, The final coin of a special Harry Potter set celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first book has been revealed. It features Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.Image source, PA/Royal MintImage caption, The first two coins have Queen Elizabeth II's portrait on the "heads" side, but the final two feature King Charles III's portrait. Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: "A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one."Image source, PA/Royal MintImage caption, A laser was used to imprint the design onto coin making tools to make sure they look just how they should according to the books. The novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997.Image source, PA/Royal MintImage caption, The coins are collectable items, rather than money you could spend in shops. Professor Dumbledore features on one of the coins and of course one has Harry himself.Image source, PA/Royal MintImage caption, Many of the coins have a special hidden feature - where a lightning bolt and the number "25" to mark the anniversary year - become visible when the coin is moved towards direct light.More on this storyThe biggest coin you'll have ever seen!29 April 2021New coin celebrates 120 years of Peter Rabbit6 April 2022Magical Harry Potter-themed 50p coins to be released13 September 2022