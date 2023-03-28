Link to newsround

Harry Potter: Final coin revealed to mark 25th anniversary of first book

Harry Potter 50p featuring Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and WizardryPA/Royal Mint
The final coin of a special Harry Potter set celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first book has been revealed. It features Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
King Charles III portrait on Harry Potter coinPA/Royal Mint
The first two coins have Queen Elizabeth II's portrait on the "heads" side, but the final two feature King Charles III's portrait. Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: "A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one."
PA/Royal Mint
A laser was used to imprint the design onto coin making tools to make sure they look just how they should according to the books. The novel Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997.
PA/Royal Mint
The coins are collectable items, rather than money you could spend in shops. Professor Dumbledore features on one of the coins and of course one has Harry himself.
PA/Royal Mint
Many of the coins have a special hidden feature - where a lightning bolt and the number "25" to mark the anniversary year - become visible when the coin is moved towards direct light.

More on this story