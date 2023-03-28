School uniform: Does wearing a uniform improve your ability to learn?
- Published
- comments
Does what you wear to school affect how you behave and learn in class?
Wermelskirchen secondary school, near Cologne, in Germany thinks so.
They want to ban pupils from wearing sweatpants to school claiming the clothing encourages pupils to "chill out".
Unlike a lot of schools here in the UK, most in Germany don't have a set uniform.
The decision by the school in western Germany to ban joggers is a big talking point in the country, but the school is sticking to it "despite criticism in the media."
How do you feel about wearing your school uniform? Do you think it makes a difference to your learning?
Let us know in the comments
Do school uniforms help you learn better?
Historians say that school uniforms were first worn in the 16th Century in England, and since then have spread all around the world, but countries have different styles and rules.
In some schools around the world there are strict rules on how pupils are allowed to wear their hair, for example in Malaysia boys are not allowed to have long hair, and wearing make-up is also against the rules.
But a study in 2021, which was published in the journal Early Childhood Research Quarterly, found that wearing a uniform at primary school has no effect on child behaviour or attendance.
How do you feel about your uniform? Do you think it makes a difference to your learning? Could wearing your own clothes be distracting? What are the rules at your school?
Let us know in the comments