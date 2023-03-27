Humza Yousaf: How is the next first minister of Scotland decided?
Humza Yousaf is the new leader of the Scottish National Party after a vote by party members.
He'll replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP straight away but not as Scottish first minister until a vote by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs), due to take place on Tuesday.
As new SNP leader, Humza Yousaf said he is a proud Scot who is "the luckiest man in the world" to take charge of a party he has supported "for over 20 years"
The announcement was made in front of an audience of about 300 people at Murrayfield rugby Stadium in Edinburgh.
In his victory speech, Mr Yousaf also spoke directly to leadership rivals, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, and former minister Ash Regan, telling them "I know collectively we will continue to work hard as part of Team SNP"
Why was the SNP voting on a new leader?
A new leader of the Scottish National Party was needed after Nicola Sturgeon announced she was stepping down from her job as party leader and also first minister of Scotland.
She was the longest ever leader of Scotland's government and the first female first minister.
The SNP is Scotland's largest party, but as leader, Humza Yousaf doesn't automatically become first minister of Scotland, although it is very likely that he will be.
Before that is decided, there's another vote by MSPs in the Scottish parliament.
The first minister is an important job because whoever has that role is in charge of Scotland's government.
Who is Humza Yousaf?
Humza Yousaf was Scotland's health secretary in Nicola Sturgeon's government. He is 37-years-old and is the first Muslim and non-white cabinet minister to have served in the Scottish Government.
He was also the most experienced of the three candidates hoping to become first minister, having held a number of senior posts in government.
However, he has faced criticism over his running of the NHS in Scotland, which is facing many problems including long waiting lists.
After being announced as leader of the SNP, Humza Yousaf said he wants to represent everyone in Scotland.
But he also said that as leader of the party, that he'll continue to campaign for Scottish independence.
"As the 14th leader of this great party - we will deliver independence for Scotland - together as a team," he says.
He also thanked his wife, Nadia, who he says is not just his rock but his "compass who helps guide me through the most difficult of times".
He also told his two young daughters that despite having a new "all-consuming" job, he would always put them first and that there's no job more important to him than being their father.
How was a new leader of the SNP decided?
Members of the Scottish National Party were able to vote on who they wanted to be the new party leader.
Out of 72,169 party members, 50,494 voted, ranking the three candidates, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes, in the order of who they want to be the leader most.
None of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes as first choice, so Ash Regan, who was last with the least votes was removed.
Those who voted for Ash Regan then had their second choice vote transferred to the other two candidates.
Once the second choice votes were added to those who had picked Humza Yousaf as first choice, he had enough votes to be announced as the new SNP leader.
Scotland's first minister: What happens now?
There are now a few more steps to go before Scotland has its new first minister.
First, Nicola Sturgeon will formally resign - which means she is officially quitting her job as first minister of Scotland. To do this she has to tell the King.
Then Holyrood - that's the Scottish parliament - must choose a new first minister within 28 days of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation. That will happen on Tuesday afternoon.The new first minister of Scotland is chosen by Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
Any MSP from any political party can put themselves forward for the position of first minister.
After the nominees have all made a brief speech in parliament, the other MSPs are then asked to vote for their preferred candidate.If there are more than two candidates for first minister, voting will take place over a number of rounds.The winner must receive more votes than all other candidates combined to be successful.
If that does not happen, the person with the least amount of votes at the end of a round drops out of the contest (candidates can also choose to drop out if they want to) and voting starts again.
But, because the process involves MSPs voting, it's likely that the person appointed first minister will also be the leader of the party with the most MSPs, in this case that's the Scottish National Party and its new leader, Humza Yousaf.Once a candidate wins the vote they will be appointed as first minister of Scotland by King Charles III.
What's been the reaction?
Former SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon said Humza Yousaf will be an "outstanding leader" and that she "couldn't be prouder".
After being confirmed as leader, Humza Yousaf told SNP members he's had his "fair share of battles with the UK government over the years" - and said there may be more to come.
"I will work with them where I can in the best interests of our nation," he said of working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government.
Like Rishi Sunak, Humza Yousaf will make history if, as expected, he becomes Scotland's first non-white first minister on Tuesday.
Mr Yousaf's political rival, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says regardless of politics, it is important to reflect on the fact Scotland will have a first First Minister from an ethnic minority background.
It is a "significant moment" for Scotland, he says, and offers his "sincere congratulations" to Yousaf and his family.
But on his new job, he said: "I don't think Mr Yousaf is up to the task, to be frank, of the big challenge now facing Scotland."