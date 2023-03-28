Which five planets can you see tonight in 'planetary parade'? Published 32 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Five of our solar system's planets should appear in the sky in a straight line

Great news for stargazers, you should be able to see five planets in a straight line in the night sky on Tuesday.

Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars should all align in what is known as a planetary parade.

Your best chance to see the rare natural wonder will be shortly after sunset and you need to be able to see the sun setting in the west and look in that direction to see these stars.

Which planets will I be able to see tonight?

Venus and Mars should be easy to spot with the just your eyes, while you will probably need binoculars or a telescope to see the others clearly.

It's looking like it might be a bit cloudy across the UK so keep you fingers crossed for clear skies wherever you are.

This line up is pretty rare, although it was seen in June last year. but before that it was 2016 when the phenomenon was last visible.

Happy stargazing!

How can you see the five planets in the sky tonight?

Venus and Jupiter should be the easiest to spot, while Mercury, Uranus and Mars could be a bit trickier.

Experts say you will get the best view outside of built up areas like cities.

You should be able to see the alignment below the moon.