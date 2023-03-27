Poole Oil Spill: Dorset coast 200 barrel spill is declared 'major incident' Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Amelia Coffen Image caption, Poole Harbour is home to saltmarshes and beaches, as well as lots of different seabirds

People in Poole, Dorset, are being warned not to swim around the natural harbour or surrounding area after a spill of liquid containing oil.

The liquid leaked out of a pipeline carrying oil from a nearby oil field called Wytch Farm.

It is not yet clear what caused the leak but Perenco, who run the oil field, say a cleaning process started on Sunday, and that the pipeline has been shut down.

Poole's harbour has huge saltmarshes which are home to lots of different seabirds.

Wytch Farm: What is an oil field?

Image source, Matt Cardy Image caption, Wytch Farm Oil Field, in Poole

An oil field is an area of land that has lots of oil under it, which is then extracted and moved along a pipeline.

The oil in the Poole spill came from the Wytch Farm oilfield, which produces around 14,000 barrels of oil per day. Perenco - the oil and gas company that runs the site - say there was a leak of around 200 barrels-worth of liquid from the pipeline on Sunday night.

Oil is an non-renewable energy source - we extract it from the ground and use it to produce electricity, petrol, plastics and other things. It takes millions of years to form underground.

Renewable v non-renewable What is renewable energy? Renewable energy includes solar, hydro and wind energy. Wind energy is made when the wind moves the blades on a wind turbine. This movement called kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy. What is non renewable energy? Non-renewable energy includes coal, gas and oil, also known as fossil fuels or hydrocarbons. Most cars, trains and planes use non-renewable energy. They are made by burning fossil fuels to create energy.

How much oil has spilled into the sea in Dorset?

Image source, Chris Miller Image caption, If you look closely you can see the oil on the surface of the water

Perenco say the liquid that spilled from the pipeline was made up of 85% water and 15% oil. They also say that about 60 tonnes of fluid leaked out of the pipeline in total.

However, they do admit that the "exact amounts" are not yet known, but what came out was "quickly stopped" and is being cleaned.

The general manager of the oil field the spill was an "extremely serious matter".

Experts in the area say it looks like the surface slick - which is the layer of oil that sits on top of the water - is already dispersing. This means the oil is moving further out to sea, meaning there is less concentrated oil in just one area.

How has the Dorset spill affected the area and nature and birds?

Image source, pilesasmiles Image caption, This area of Poole in Dorset is a special area for nature, with lots of different plants and birds

People in the area are being told to not go swimming in the water nearby. They have also been warned that if they come into contact with the spill they need to immediately wash their hands with soap and water.

The harbour is the biggest natural harbour in Europe, and a large part of it is a Site of Special Scientific Interest. This is also known as an SSSI - and it's a special classification that natural sites get if they need protecting or are very important to the environment.

There harbour is home to an Osprey family as well as lots of other seabirds living in the salt marshes and around the coast.