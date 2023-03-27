Antonio Conte: Spurs manager leaves club after 16 months
- Published
- comments
After 16 months Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has left the football club by "mutual agreement".
That means both the club and Conte agreed to he would leave.
Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League but are out of all cup competitions this season.
With 10 league games left to go Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, will lead the team as acting head coach for the rest of the season.
In a statement, the Spurs' chairman said: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.
"We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters."
Tottenham have won one trophy since the ownership group, chaired by Daniel Levy, took over the club in 2001; the League Cup in 2008 - and have had 11 different managers.
What happened during Conte's time at Spurs?
Antonio Conte accepted the job as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur in November 2021 replacing Nuno Espirito Santo.
His time in charge started off well with a 3-2 Europa Conference League win over Vitesse, before a goalless draw at Everton and a first Premier League win as Spurs boss over Leeds United.
But when his side suffered an embarrassing defeat by Slovenian side NS Mura in Europe, Conte said Spurs weren't as good as the top teams.
Following a defeat to Burnley later in the season, Conte said: "I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I'm ready to go, no problem."
Conte's stats at Spurs
During his time at Tottenham Conte oversaw 76 games:
- Wins: 40
- Losses: 23
- Draws: 13
- Win percentage: 54.1%
Compare that to his time as manager of Chelsea where he oversaw 106 games:
- Wins: 69
- Losses: 20
- Draws: 17
- Win percentage: 65.1%
After some more ups and downs, Spurs secured themselves a spot in the Champions League by making it into the top four in the Premier League.
Spurs got off to a great start when the new season began but losses soon followed and Conte refused to talk about whether he had a future at the club or not.
Then Conte's personal life took a turn. Three of his friends passed away and he also needed to have emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder.
Conte returned to pitch side in March but there were more uninspiring performances from his team.
After losing a 3-1 lead against Southampton to end the game three-all, Conte called the Spurs players "selfish" and criticised the club's culture.
"Not only the club, the manager and the staff. The players have to be involved in this situation because it is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change," he said.
"If they want to continue in this way, they can change the manager, a lot of managers, but the situation cannot change. Believe me."
Who will be the next Spurs manager?
There's now lots of talk around who might take over as the next permanent manager.
Some people think the favourite is Mauricio Pochettino, a former Spurs Boss who left the team in 2019 after failing to win a trophy in 5 and a half years.
Other managers who might be in the running include Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Roberto De Zerbi.