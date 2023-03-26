Tornado sweeps through southern US states
US President Joe Biden says the government will "do everything we can to help" after a huge tornado swept through the southern states of Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night.
Search and rescue teams are helping those whose homes have been badly damaged and a state of emergency has been declared in Mississippi to help bring in more aid.
A small town in the west of the state, called Rolling Fork, has been heavily impacted with many homes and buildings destroyed.
Power lines have been damaged causing black outs for thousands of residents.
The worst of the storm was said to only have lasted around ten minutes, but it caused winds strong enough to flatten homes and lift large trucks into the air.
More bad weather is predicted to hit parts of Alabama and Georgia on Sunday and potentially bring large hail.
Temporary accommodation has been set up and people are donating water, food and clothing for those worst affected.
At least 26 people are known to have died, with many more injured.
President Biden said in a statement: "To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans, we will do everything we can to help.
"We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover."