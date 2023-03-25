King Charles: President Macron postpones state visit to France due to protests
King Charles III's trip to France, which was supposed to start on Sunday, has been postponed at the last minute.
The trip was set to to be the King's first official state visit since taking over as monarch, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
Trips like this are an important part of Royal life, so it's surprising when one gets cancelled so suddenly.
Read on to find out why the trip has been delayed and what King Charles will do next.
What is a state visit?
State visits are when an important leader - like a monarch, president or prime minister - is formally invited to visit another country.
They are big occasions, known for their grand displays and ceremony.
When world leaders visit the UK, it is normally at the invitation of the monarch, who acts on advice from the government and who is the UK's head of state.
But the events aren't just for show. They play an important role in strengthening the relationships between the UK and other countries around the world.
King Charles was supposed to make his first state visit to France this weekend.
The trip was set to include formal dinners and meetings with the French President Emmanuel Macron.
Queen Elizabeth II made a state visit to France in 2014 to mark the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings - a big moment during the Second World War.
Why has the trip been cancelled?
King Charles's three-day trip to France has now been postponed at the last minute.
The French President, Emmanuel Macron, made the decision because of big protests that have been taking place across the country.
Mr Macron said he phoned King Charles and both agreed the state visit should be postponed until later in the year when the protests have calmed down.
The president said "we would not be sensible and would lack common sense" to go ahead with the visit.
State visits usually cost a lot of money as they require a lot of security, transport and planning.
Hosting a state visit during a time of unrest in the country could be seen to be a poor use of money and would take police away from trying to calm the protests.
The UK government added the decision had been "taken with the consent of all parties". Mr Macron said France had proposed moving the trip to early summer, "when things calm down again".
Why are there protests in France?
Lots of people in the country are unhappy because of changes to the rules around pensions which have been introduced by the president, Emmanuel Macron, and his government.
A pension is a pot of money that workers pay into during their careers which they can access when they retire.
The changes include increasing the retirement age in France from 62 to 64.
More than a million people took to the streets in cities like Paris and Bordeaux to protest against Macron's plans, with some of the demonstrations turning violent.
As a result, France's leader decided to ask for King Charles' state visit to be pushed back.
The decision to postpone the trip will be embarrassing for President Macron as he tries to calm the protests taking place across the country.
The visit was supposed to have been a showcase for France, introducing the new monarch to the best of French life and cementing their friendship.
What is a state pension?
A state pension is money people are able to receive every month after they retire from working.
Similar to the UK, a portion of French citizens' earnings is paid to the government, who then pay some of the money back to them after they retire.
Where will the King go now?
While the postponement will be embarrassing for President Macron, it will also be disappointing for King Charles.
State visits are made on the advice of the government, and this was set to be an important trip to strengthen the UK's relationship with a close European neighbour.
Buckingham Palace put out a statement confirming King Charles still hopes to visit France once new dates can be found.
The King and Camilla were due to travel from France to Germany on Wednesday, and that trip will still go ahead.
Meaning Germany will now be the country that welcomes the new monarch on his first ever state visit as King.