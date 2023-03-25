Asteroid 2023 DZ2: Huge space rock to fly between Earth and the Moon
A huge asteroid will be visible from Earth through binoculars on Saturday night as it passes between us and the Moon.
It was only discovered a month ago and is said to be between 40 and 90 metres wide - that's almost as big as a football pitch!
The space rock, named 2023 DZ2, will pass within 320,000 miles of the moon, before flying by Earth a few hours later.
It is rare for such a huge asteroid to fly so close to Earth, but don't worry - the scientists at the European Space Agency and Nasa say there is no chance of it making contact with our planet.
What is an asteroid?
Asteroids are big chunks of rock which float though space and orbit the Sun.
They are much smaller than planets, and can vary in size.
There are lots of asteroids in our solar system, and most of them are in the main asteroid belt, which floats between Mars and Jupiter.
Scientists say as the space rock is travelling so close to us, it is a great opportunity for scientific observations and for astronomers to increase their knowledge of asteroids.
There will be a live web stream of the space rock's journey on The Virtual Telescope Project's website.
The scientists say the object looks set to return towards Earth in 2026, but don't worry - we won't be in any danger then either!
