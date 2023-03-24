Eurovision 2023: The grand final will be shown in cinemas for first time
- Published
- comments
One of the world's biggest song contests will be happening very soon, and there's a brand new way fans of the competition can get involved.
The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place on Saturday 13 May in Liverpool, will be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK for the first time ever, it's been announced.
It's a chance for the British public to watch the much anticipated event on the big screen, with the contest being shown in more than 500 cinemas nationwide.
It's also a chance for those who weren't able to get their hands on tickets to see the grand final in person, to still join in with all the Eurovision fun.
So, what can Eurovision fans expect from the special screenings? Organisers say there'll be singalongs to this year's songs as well as fancy dress.
"We're delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision's grand final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever," said John Travers who is part of CinemaLive, the company which will be distributing the event in cinemas.
"We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen."
Those looking to get their hands on tickets for the Eurovision final screening will be able to do so from 10am on Monday 27 March.
What else do we know about the this year's competition?
25-year-old Mae Muller will be representing the UK at this year's competition, where she'll be performing her track 'I Wrote A Song'.
The singer will be following in the footsteps of Sam Ryder who secured second place at last year's competition which took place in Turin, Italy.
Ukrainian rap group Kalush won the 2022 contest, but Liverpool was chosen to host the event as the Russian invasion of the Ukraine meant it wasn't able to host this year's show.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has also confirmed it's chosen TikTok to livestream the competition. There will also be exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes content on the platform.
If watching Eurovision from home is more your style, the competition final will be also shown by the BBC on the big night.
The contest will be hosted by Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Hocus Pocus 2 actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina - alongside Graham Norton, the comedian and talk show host.
Would you be up for watching the Eurovision final in the cinema? Let us know in the comments!