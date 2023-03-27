ePremier League champions: Send us your questions
The top ePL Fifa players in the UK have been crowned and now you can ask them what it takes to be the best of the best.
Leeds United took home the title of the 2022/23 ePremier League Champions.
Olle 'Ollelito' Arbin and Tom Stokes were representing the club in the competition which saw 40 gamers battle it out for a prize pool of £100,000!
If you want to know what life is like as a professional gamer, we are going to be speaking to Olle and Tom tomorrow so send us your questions in the comments below.
What happened in the ePremier League Finals?
Each of the real 20 Premier League clubs are represented in the finals by a player on both Xbox and Playstation.
A Tottenham Hotspur team made up of Tom Leese and Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing faced the Leeds United duo in the Grand Final.
The Leeds team won 4-1, with Ollelito winning 3-0 and Stokes drawing 1-1 with the former champion Leese.
After winning the title, Ollelito said: "We've always played for the fans and it feels amazing to say that we're now ePremier League Champions!"
How much did the ePremier League champions win?
The Leeds United team won £15,000 each, but also won a spot in the EA Sports Fifa 23 Global Series Playoffs.
As the runners-up the Tottenham Hotspurs team won £7,500 each.
Comment below to let us know your questions for the winners.