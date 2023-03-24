Northern Lights: Incredible Aurora Borealis pictures from across the UK

Northern Lights: Incredible Aurora Borealis pictures from across the UKPublished29 minutes agoImage source, SHIRLEY YOU CANT BE CIRRUS / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, A strong geomagnetic storm in space on Thursday meant that, the aurora borealis - also known as the northern lights - were seen in southern England and Wales, which doesn't happen very often. One BBC Weather Watcher from Norfolk even said its the 'Best aurora seen this far south'.Image source, SALTINE ROB / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, Stargazers were treated to an incredible lightshow in the night sky across the UK last night. This amazing snap is from the Highlands, in Scotland.Image source, JIMSBACKDOOR / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, The aurora borealis is a natural phenomenon caused by solar wind from the Sun, meeting our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere. This amazing picture is from Aberdeenshire in Scotland.Image source, SA37Y / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, Spring is one of the best times to see the northern lights because of increased solar wind activity. This amazing picture is from Aberdeenshire in Scotland.Image source, SA37Y / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, The aurora borealis appears as streaks of colourful light in the night sky. This is because the charged particles from the Sun react with the oxygen and nitrogen in our atmosphere, creating green, magenta, red and purple colours in the sky. This picture was captured in Aberdeenshire in Scotland.Image source, JEKABS SILACERPS / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, The aurora is a fairly normal sight in Scotland, but this geomagnetic storm was so strong that it was spotted in parts of Wales and southern England too - like in this picture from Conwy, Wales.Image source, ETA / WEATHER WATCHERSImage caption, The displays are linked to activity on the Sun, and the next few years are expected to offer good opportunities to spot the aurora. This picture was from Whitley Bay, in North Tyneside.More on this storyThe mystery of aurora borealis has been solved10 June 2021Amazing natural light display2 March 2019