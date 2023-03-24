Women's Six Nations: Ones to watch in the rugby competition
- Published
- comments
The 2023 Women's Six Nations starts this weekend.
The international rugby competition sees England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and France battle it out to claim the trophy.
It comes after a record-breaking World Cup last year, which saw the largest-ever crowd for a women's rugby match.
The tournament runs from Saturday 25 March and Saturday 29 April.
England have won the last four titles in a row, so who will take the trophy home? We've got the top players, from England, Wales and Scotland, you should be looking out for!
Abby Dow - England
Winger Abby Dow is among one of England's star players.
Dow won International Rugby Players Women's Try of the Year 2022, for her performance in the Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final.
In 2022 she had a tough year, after breaking her leg in the last Six Nations match against Wales.
She worked hard to make speedy recovery in just six months to go on to play in Rugby World Cup.
England just missed out on trophy to New Zealand. With that defeat still fresh they'll be looking to take home the win in this tournament.
England face Scotland on Saturday 25 March, you can watch at 4.45pm BBC Two.
Jade Konkel - Scotland
Jade Konkel is known for being a great defender and powerful player.
She earned her first Scotland cap in 2013, against England in the Six Nations, making her an experienced player on the pitch.
Scotland will need that experience, as they came close last year in sixth place.
But Captain Rachel Malcom says "Close isn't good enough for us anymore.
"We need to find a way to turn those results so we're on the right side of them."
You can see how Scotland get on in their first match against England on Saturday 25 March at 4.45pm on BBC Two.
Alex Callender - Wales
Alex Callender was Wales' players' player of the Rugby World Cup last year.
Wales came third last year in the Six Nations, with Callender playing every game and being named player of the match during Wales' final match against Italy.
Will flanker Callender help Wales get even closer to that top spot?
Wales play against Ireland on Saturday 25 March at 2.15pm on BBC iPlayer.
Nichola Fryday - Ireland
Ireland's captain Nichola Fryday will be hoping to lead her team to victory in this tournament.
Ireland came fourth last year and Fryday said: "We want to keep building...We've got a core group of experienced players that have been there the last few years. We're in a better place than last year."
Ireland are the only team who didn't play at the World Cup after their failed to qualify, so this is a chance to lift a trophy.
Why is this Women's Six Nations different?
This Six Nation is the first time all teams in the competition are offering some form of contract to the majority of their players.
Without contracts - or being able to go professional as a rugby player - many women players have to train and play for their country whilst working in other jobs so that they have enough money.
Contracts mean players can focus on practicing rugby and being the best without having to worry as much about how to pay for things like bills and food and their homes.
Watch Ireland take on Wales on Saturday 25 March at 2.15pm on BBC iPlayer.
Will you be watching the Six Nations? Who are you supporting? Let us know in the comments below!