Harry Kane: Tottenham striker Kane is England's top goalscorer
Harry Kane has become England's all-time top goalscorer with his 54th goal.
Kane broke Wayne Rooney's record as England faced Italy in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Wednesday.
The Tottenham striker is known for his calmly taken penalties - doing just that in the first half of the match earned him the record.
Kane tweeted: "Just so proud to be this country's all time top goalscorer it's something you can't even dream about as a kid. A magical moment."
Harry Kane facts
- 52 out of Kane's 54 goals have been scored inside the box and over 70% were scored with his right foot
- He's one of only two English men to win a World Cup Golden Boot, along with Gary Lineker
- Kane is also record goalscorer for his club Tottenham
Who scored the most goals before Harry Kane?
Former England and Manchester United player Wayne Rooney, who Kane knocked off the top spot, said: "Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."
Kane achieved the record at a quick rate, with his 54 goals happening in just 81 appearances.
Who has scored the most goals in the world?
The 29-year-old is England's top scorer but in terms of who has scored the most international men's football goals that goes to Cristiano Ronaldo, with 120 goals for his country Portugal.
Well how much do you know about the all time top scorers? Where does Kane rank next to other great goal scorers in football? Try our quiz to find out and test your knowledge.
