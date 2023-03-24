King Charles coronation: Tourists to take Westminster Abbey tour in socks
The King's coronation is fast approaching, and tourists will be given a unique opportunity as part of the celebrations.
Visitors to Westminster Abbey, where the royal crowning will take place, will be allowed to stand on the 13th century mosaic floor - but there's an interesting twist which might give some royal fans cold feet...
People visiting the site will only be allowed to stand on the special floor in socks!
The guided "barefoot" tours will include access to Westminster Abbey's Cosmati pavement, which is usually roped off to the public.
Requested by Henry III, the pavement, which was laid down in 1268, has been the site of the crowning of kings and queens for more than 700 years.
It was covered over with carpet at previous coronations including Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953 and George VI's in 1937, but for the king's, it will remain uncovered, the Abbey said.
Groups of tourists looking to stand on the exact spot where King Charles will be crowned, will be asked to remove their shoes and walk in socks to help protect the pavement, made of geometric patterns of marble, stone, glass and metal, in the sanctuary of the famous church.
The guided visits will begin on 15 May, a week after the coronation, and run until the end of July.
"It will be the first time in living memory that the Abbey has invited visitors to walk on the Cosmati pavement where the Coronation Chair will be placed for the crowning of HM The King on Saturday 6 May," said a spokesperson for Westminster Abbey.
Outside of Italy, the floor is considered the best surviving example of this rare type of mosaic stonework known as Cosmati, after the Italian family who perfected the technique.
Fun fact!
The Cosmati pavement in Westminster Abbey was hidden under carpet and away from public view for 150 years from the 1870s until it was unveiled after a two-year programme of conservation work in 2010.
"The Coronation will be a joyous and significant moment for the nation, and for Westminster Abbey," said Scott Craddock who is the Abbey's head of visitor experience.
"We hope that our special programme of events and digital resources gives everyone an opportunity to join in with the celebrations."
