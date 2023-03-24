Lioness Leah Williamson to read Cbeebies bedtime story
Lioness and Euros hero Leah Williamson will be the first ever female footballer to read a bedtime story on Cbeebies.
The footballer is captain of the England team and won the Euros in 2022.
She'll be reading the story tonight on the Cbeebies channel.
She's the latest in a long line of celebrities to read a bedtime story on Cbeebies.
Leah will be reading Remarkably You by Pat Zietlow Miller which is about how being different can sometimes be something to celebrate.
She says growing up she "always dreamt of being a footballer" and the story she's reading "is all about following your dreams".
Leah says she hopes the story "encourages the little ones watching to use their passions as their superpower".
She will be reading the story at 6:50PM on Friday 24 March.
Leah Williamson facts:
- Leah Williamson has played 41 games for England and scored four times
- She's got a deal to write three books of her own
- A huge picture of her was painted on a wall in her hometown of Newton Pagnall after the Euros victory
- She's received a special award from the King called an OBE for her work in sports and charity
- She was named footballer of the year in 2022
What celebrities have read Bedtime Stories on Cbeebies?
Here are some of the biggest names to read Bedtime Stories:
- Pop superstar Ed Sheeran read a story about stuttering
- Former One Direction singer Harry Styles read one in his pyjamas!
- Dr Who Jodie Whittaker read a story about a clever cat on a quest to clear his name
- Despicable Me Star Steve Carrell (he's the voice of Gru) read one about funny eyebrows!
- Kate, The Princess of Wales who's married to Prince William read a story about an owl afraid of the dark
- Football captain Harry Kane was "made the transfer" to read a story about a mouse who wants to roar