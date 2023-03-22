Ai Weiwei: Artist makes Lego recreation of famous Monet painting
- Published
- comments
Art is all about self-expression and creativity, and it can take many different forms.
From drawing and colouring, to painting, doodling, sculptures and even art pieces made from food, it's safe to say there are no limitations when it comes to what people can create.
A Chinese artist, called Ai Weiwei, has been showing some love and appreciation for a classic piece of artwork.
He's recreated a famous piece from French painter Claude Monet's Water Lilies series, but with a uniquely modern twist - it's made from 650,000 Lego bricks!
The 15-metre-long piece of artwork, which has been named Water Lilies #1, features 22 different vibrant colours.
It's the largest Lego piece Ai Weiwei, who has used Lego bricks in his art since 2014, has ever made.
In fact, it's so big it covers the full length of an entire wall in the Design Museum gallery.
Fun art fact!
Ai WeiWei's artwork is based on Claude Monet's painting, Water Lilies (1914-26).
It was just one of around 250 individual oil paintings which together make up the Water Lilies series.
Monet was inspired by the gardens he created at his home in Giverny near Paris.
The Chinese artist decided to use this unusual material for his piece as the pixel-like blocks are a reminder of the digital technologies which are a big part of modern life.
The artwork is part of Weiwei's biggest UK show in eight years, which opens next month at the Design Museum in London.
"This is a monumental, complex and powerful work and we are proud to be the first museum to show it," said Justin McGuirk who is the chief curator at the Design Museum.
What do you think of the Lego art? Does it spark your creativity? Let us know in the comments below.