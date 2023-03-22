AI: Would you listen to music created by artificial intelligence?
- Published
- comments
Artificial Intelligence has been a hot topic recently.
Also known as AI, it describes technology which allows computers to think or perform certain tasks in ways similar to humans.
It does this by taking in information from its surroundings, and deciding its response based on what it learns or senses.
Recently, there has been lots of talk about the role of AI when it comes to things like school work, but now its place in the music industry has also got people thinking.
There are some concerns that AI music could take over from real artists.
We want to hear from you? Would you listen to music created by AI? Have your say in our vote below and don't forget to leave us a comment...
If you can't see this vote, click here.
A recent report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), which works to protect the interests of the recording industry, highlighted "serious concerns" among top people in the music world that AI could be used " to cover songs and attempt to replace artists".
It's because AI can rely on existing information, material or data, for example music that's already out there, to learn.
"We're supportive of uses of AI where it can help us to work smarter," said Dennis Kooker who is the president of Global Digital Business at Sony Music.
"We have serious concerns about the potential for AI-synthesized voice technology to be used at scale to cover songs and attempt to replace artists. This is something that we need to watch very closely."
In the report, Michael Nash, who is the chief digital officer at Universal Music Group, said he's concerned AI developers are using copyrighted music to train and develop their systems, something which he says is unfair.
"Unless creators are respected and properly compensated when and if their works are used to train AI, then you're going to see the world's creative community potentially suffering a lot of damage in the evolution of generative AI," he said.
Don't forget to vote, and let us know your thoughts below...