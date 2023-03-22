Bafta TV Awards 2023: Who is nominated?
The TV Baftas Awards celebrate the best TV shows and stars of the past year.
The British Academy of Film and TV Awards (Bafta) is a prestigious annual award show, where celebrities and everyone who worked behind the scenes on the TV shows, all hope to pick up an award.
This year's Baftas will take place on Sunday 14 May.
There are plenty of top shows looking to take home a prize, in the entertainment category last year's winners Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway are up against The Masked Singer, Strictly Come Dancing and Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash - but will Ant and Dec win it again?
We've picked out some of the nominees from the Bafta TV awards so you can have your say.
Take part in our vote below and let us know which of the biggest shows has been the best thing you've seen this year?
If you cannot see this vote, click here.