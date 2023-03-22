Pakistan and Afghanistan earthquake damages buildings and triggers landslides
- Published
- comments
A powerful earthquake has hit parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The 6.5 magnitude quake damaged buildings and triggered landslides in some parts.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has asked emergency disaster agencies to help people.
Many people were at home celebrating Persian New Year or Norwuz when the quake hit.
How has the earthquake affected people in Pakistan and Afghanistan?
More than 200 people have been injured and at least 12 have died in the earthquake.
The epicentre - the name for where an earthquake starts - was in a mountainous area in Afghanistan's north-east near the border with Pakistan.
Tremors and shakes from the quake were felt more than 1,000-km away in India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Earthquakes are more common in this area because it is where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.
How are earthquakes measured?
Earthquakes are measured using something called the Richter Scale.
It's named after the scientist Charles Richter who invented it, and tells us how strong an earthquake is.
What is the Richter Scale?
The scale goes from 0-10.
You're unlikely to notice a quake below 4.0 on the scale.
5.0 and above can cause some damage to old buildings.
6.0 & above is considered strong and can damage earthquake resistant buildings.
7.0 or above is likely to cause some buildings to collapse.
8.0 or above is felt for hundreds of miles and is likely to destroy many buildings.