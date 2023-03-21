Cambridge Moonflower: Rare flower blooms again!
A rare cactus flower which captivated more than half a million people during lockdown has flowered for the first time in over two years.
The moonflower is part of the collection at Cambridge University Botanic Garden.
The last time the plant - which is also known as Strophocactus wittii - bloomed, it was believed to be the first time it had EVER done so in the UK.
This time around, the rare plant bloomed at about 5pm on Saturday, which came as a surprise to staff at the garden as the flower usually comes out during the night.
It "surprised us with a late afternoon bloom", staff at the botanic gardens wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
Did you know?
The plant Strophocactus wittii is native to South America. The plants are epiphytic, which means they rely on other plants as a structure to grow. These moonflowers can be seen creeping up and around trees.
However, the window to capture its beauty was short lived.
That's because the flower only lasts for around 12 hours before it begins to die.
Although the moonflower isn't rare in the wild, this particular species can only be found in just 16 botanic gardens worldwide.
Staff at the garden have also been keen to point out their plant is not the same as other cacti which are also commonly known as moonflowers.
"The name moonflower is given to a lot of cacti which people often have flowering at home," senior horticulturist Kathryn Bray said.
"This plant - Strophocactus wittii - is definitely very rare in the UK and in botanic gardens in general, outside its native habitat in the Amazon, so it's important to always go by the Latin name."