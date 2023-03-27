SNP Election: Who is Scotland's new leader from candidates Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes? Published 50 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf are all in the running - but who will the SNP have voted for?

The new leader of the Scottish National Party, or SNP, will be announced later today.

Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes have all put themselves forward to replace Nicola Sturgeon who stepped down last month after more than eight years in charge.

Becoming the new leader of the SNP whoever also means become Scotland's first minister, which means they are in charge of Scotland's parliament.

A result is expected this afternoon following the leadership vote that closes at midday.

Why is Scotland getting a new first minister?

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon had been first minister for 8 years

In February, Nicola Sturgeon announced that she was stepping down from her job as first minister.

She had been in charge for a long time - since 2014 - longer than any other first minister before her.

When she stepped down, she said her job had been the "very best in the world".

She gave her political party - the SNP - the decision about who would be their next leader - which is why they have been voting throughout this month.

What will happen when the new SNP leader is announced?

Image source, rogerpilkington Image caption, Holyrood in Edinburgh - the location of Scotland's parliament

The votes are being counted at midday today, after the vote closes. An announcement will be made at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, in front of 300 people.

After this announcement, the new leader then faces a vote in Holyrood - which is the location of the Scottish parliament.

Once confirmed in, the new leader will be sworn in as leader and as the new First Minister.

Every member of the SNP got to vote in the election.

Who will be Scotland's new first minister?

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are all in the contest to become leader of the SNP.

Humza Yousaf is Scotland's health secretary and has had various other senior jobs in the government.

Kate Forbes has been Scotland finance secretary since 2020, which means she has been in charge of looking at the government's money.

Ash Regan does not currently have a cabinet role - she has been the MSP (Member of Scottish Parliament) for Edinburgh Eastern since 2016.

What does Single Transferrable Vote mean?

This is the voting system that is being used for deciding the new leader. It means voters get to rank the three candidates, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes, in the order of who they want to be the leader most.

If one candidate has over 50% of the votes, then they become the leader. However, if the vote is shared more evenly, the last person with the least votes is removed.

Whoever voted for the person with the least votes then has their vote transferred. Their vote will then instead go to whoever they put second in their rank.

When is the SNP new leader going to be announced?