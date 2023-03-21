What is the Emergency Alert System and when will we get messages? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Emergency alert system sirens could be sounded from phones in the future

Phones and tablets in the UK may unexpectedly make a loud sound like a siren in April.

The siren will be a test of a new emergency alert system from the government.

If it works, it may be used to warn people about floods or other life threatening situations in the future.

The government says it could one day be "the sound that saves your life".

When is the emergency alert system being tested?

Image source, UK GOV Image caption, The alert may look something like this

The UK government's emergency alert system test will happen on Sunday 23 April.

The sound may be different, depending on the device, but the government says it may make a loud siren sound (even if the phone or tablet is on silent).

It could also vibrate, or even read out a message automatically.

The alert will last around ten seconds and you'll need to tap the message to clear it and carry on using the device.

Did you hear it already? The emergency alert system has been running tests in parts of the UK already so you may have heard it before

It was tested in Reading and East Suffolk in England last year

Did you hear it? What did it sound like? Let us know in the comments below

What will the emergency alert system be used for?

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The Emergency Alert System may warn you about floods - like ones that affected York

The first time this alert happens it is just as a test so it's nothing to worry about, but in the future it could be letting you know about a real emergency.

The government says it could be used if you're somewhere where it may flood.

It could also be used for big fires, or extreme weather, like blizzards or big storms.

Only emergency services or the government will send warnings, so they say it's important to listen to them if you get one.

Can you turn off emergency alerts?

Although it's possible to turn the emergency alert system off, the government says there are lots of reasons to keep it on.

It says the warnings will only ever be sent if there's an "immediate risk to life," with a government minister adding "There's not going to be a general kind of spam system."

The government says the way they work means the system doesn't need to track you, or have any data sent back from you.

The alerts will be sent to every smart device near phone masts in the area where the emergency is.

But if you do want to turn them off, you can go into your phone's notification settings and switch off Emergency Alerts.

Do other countries have emergency alert systems?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, A fire in Greece

The most common emergency in the UK is flooding, says the government but countries around the world have already used emergency alerts for situations including: