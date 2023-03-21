World Poetry Day 2023: Poet Laureate writes tribute to spring blossoms to celebrate
Today is World Poetry Day, which celebrates a form of writing that's used all over the world.
Poems can come in all different shapes and sizes. They're used to express different feelings or ideas a writer might have, and this can be done in lots of different ways, such as through rhyme, or symbolism.
To mark the day, the UK's poet laureate, Simon Armitage, has written a new poem which honours spring blossoms that are starting to come out as the new season begins.
It's called Plum Tree Among the Skyscrapers, and it's part of a collection that was commissioned by the National Trust.
The UK based conservation charity want the poems to kick-start their campaign to bring back blossoms to the UK, which they plan to do by planting 20 million trees by 2030.
They hope that this will help tackle the climate crisis, as well as positively impact nature in the country.
What's a poet laureate?
- Poet laureate is an honorary title - in the UK, it's given to a poet by the King or Queen
- They're usually expected to write special poems for big events and celebrations
- The UK's first ever poet laureate was a man called John Dryden, who was given the position by King Charles II in 1668
Simon Armitage, who became the UK's poet laureate in 2019, said that the environment is a really important part of his work, and so working with the National Trust is "a perfect fit" for him.
He continued: "For this first poem, I was particularly keen to examine how nature might flourish in our urban landscapes, and about the tenacity of trees to be able to adapt to the most unlikely places.
"There is both ecstasy and melancholy associated with blossom, in its coming and its going; blossom trees are powerful metaphors for our own existence, as well as important indicators of the health of the planet."
Andy Jasper, the head of gardens and parklands at the National Trust, said: "Simon's poem is a wonderful reminder of the need to cherish the powerful connections we all have with the natural world."
