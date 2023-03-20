Photos: How to spring clean the London Eye

Photos: How to spring clean the London EyePublished16 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Staff scaled the 135-metre structure to reach the London Eye's huge glass pods. Each one was washed and polished in time for the new season.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The team of cleaners tasked with making sure the London Eye is in tip top shape wore harnesses and protective gear while being hoisted on top of the pods.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Over three million people are said to check out the world famous attraction every year.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The London Eye has now been in operation for over 20 years. First opening back in the year 2000, the giant wheel has 32 pods which each weigh 11 tonnes.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Standing at 135m tall, the Eye is also one of the biggest Ferris wheels in the world, although the largest, found in Dubai, is almost double the size of the London Eye. It stands at an impressive 250m!More on this storyCheck out the 'fairground of the future'4 days agoLandmarks across the UK lit up in yellow on lockdown anniversary24 March 2021World landmarks recreated in miniature5 April 2017