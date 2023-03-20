Link to newsround

Photos: How to spring clean the London Eye

Staff scaled the 135-metre structure to reach the London Eye's huge glass pods. Each one was washed and polished in time for the new season.
The team of cleaners tasked with making sure the London Eye is in tip top shape wore harnesses and protective gear while being hoisted on top of the pods.
Over three million people are said to check out the world famous attraction every year.
The London Eye has now been in operation for over 20 years. First opening back in the year 2000, the giant wheel has 32 pods which each weigh 11 tonnes.
Standing at 135m tall, the Eye is also one of the biggest Ferris wheels in the world, although the largest, found in Dubai, is almost double the size of the London Eye. It stands at an impressive 250m!

