Saype: Amazing desert art draws attention to renewables
- Published
Art is a creative way people all around the world use to express themselves.
From graffiti on the London Underground, to paintings on school buildings and even a house completely covered in doodles, it's clear pretty much any object or surface can be used to create some epic artwork.
However, have you even seen art created on sand? Well, a Swiss-French artist called Saype has done just that.
The artist created a giant painting of a small boy turning on a lightbulb powered by solar panels at the Ibri solar farm in Al Mazim in Oman.
This giant image can only really be seen from above, where it looks 3d.
This isn't his first piece of art like this.
Known for creating giant pieces around the world which aim to raise awareness about some of the world's most important issues, Saype was invited by the Swiss embassy in Oman to send a message focused on the creation of a more sustainable future.
"We know that there is a lot of [negative] impact using the energy as we used it before. So we have to find a new way to create new energy," the artist said.
The mega piece of art, which is called 'Towards good ideas?', was created using biodegradable paint made from charcoal and chalk.
The solar farm Saype worked in was a massive six kilometres long, and he was particularly struck by his unique environment.
"The artwork represents the little kid playing with the energy, the solar energy. And you know, this is kind of magic.
"When you arrive on site, you see these kinds of panels and you can't see the end, and then from that, energy is coming, this is something magical for me, you know," Saype explained.
His huge piece of artwork is 100 metres long and 100 metres wide, but it wasn't just its size which proved to be a challenge.
"I think the biggest challenge was [the heat], 40 degrees and a little bit windy, and when I paint on sand it is very hard to manage the wind...so for me with the technique it was very hard to make it happen," Saype said.
He hopes his art will have a positive impact on people and help to highlight some of the big changes people are trying to make to help the planet using new technology.