What is the World's Happiest Country?
Where is the happiest place to live in the world?
*Drumroll please*... It's Finland, for the sixth year in a row!
Countries across the world were ranked by scientists at the United Nations (UN), which is a group that brings countries together to solve world issues.
Every year the UN releases a World Happiness Report, this year's is the tenth.
You can keep reading to find out what made people in Finland feel so happy about where they live, but we want to hear from you too about what makes YOU happy about where you live?
Maybe it's being near friends or family maybe its a nice park nearby or other places to have fun... Whatever it is, leave us a comment below and tell us.
What makes Finland the happiest country in the world?
UN researchers asked 1000 people in 137 countries questions about:
- How much money people earned
- How healthy they were
- How free people felt to do what they want
- Whether there is much government support for people
- Whether people are kind to each other
- If the government was fair and not corrupt
Finland got 7.8 out of ten. The UK, which came 19th, got 6.8 out of ten.
Finland Facts:
- It can get very cold in Finland, often as low as -20C!
- Finland is home to bears, wolves, seals, reindeer and Lynx Cats
- Finnish people drink more coffee than anyone else in the world - perhaps because of long dark winter months
- There are 187,888 lakes in Finland. The UK has only 40,000!
- Lapland, the home of Santa Claus, is in Finland - maybe that's why it's so happy!
What makes you happy about where you live?
Finland may have been ranked the happiest place in the world for the sixth time in a row, but what about where you live?
Is there something in your local area that makes it the best place in the world to you?
Maybe you have a local park with extra special play equipment?
Is your town or city home to your favourite sports teams?
Or maybe you have a cool secret hideaway location that makes your area the best?