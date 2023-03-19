Selena Gomez becomes Instagram most-followed woman once more
Selena Gomez now has more than 400 million Instagram followers!
This makes the actress and singer not only the woman with the most followers on the platform, but the only female to ever reach this number.
Previously make-up CEO Kylie Jenner had been the most-followed woman on Instagram, but last month Selena reached 381 million followers and re-took the title for herself.
Who is the most followed person on Instagram?
While Gomez is the most-followed woman on the platform, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person overall.
He has a massive 562 million followers, while fellow World Cup superstar Lionel Messi has 442 million.
Kylie Jenner remains the second most-followed woman on Instagram with 382 million.
This isn't the first time Selena has had the most followers. In 2017 she was the most followed person in the world, before being overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Until 2019 she remained the most-followed woman, before being leap-frogged by Ariana Grande, before Kylie Jenner later overtook them both.
Selena Gomez's relationship with Instagram
Selena's presence on the platform has been on-and-off over the years, with the singer and actress announcing she was taking a break from the platform on several occasions to help with her mental health and struggles with body-image.
Four years ago she deleted the app from her phone and gave posting rights to a member of her team due to her unhealthy relationship with the platform.
At the time she said she felt "depressed", and that "it would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently".
She said: "I used to use it a lot but I think it's become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and letting this stuff in."
In 2017 Selena had a kidney transplant. She said the medication she takes for Lupus, the condition she suffers from, causes her to gain weight.
This has led to people making negative comments about her body, including on social media platforms.
In January this year she returned to the platform and began posting herself again, but has continued to speak openly about the way comments on the site affected her.