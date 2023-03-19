Spain Drought: Church of Sant Romà re-emerges from reservoir after drought
- Published
- comments
A church that is more than one thousand years old has re-emerged in Catalonia, Spain, following a drought that has lasted for months.
Spain is having a long-term drought because not enough rain has fallen there over the last three years.
This means some old structures, like the Church of Sant Romá, have been resurfacing from reservoirs.
Some parts of the country have been so badly affected by drought that people are being asked to cut down on their water use.
Why is the Church of Sant Romá in the middle of a reservoir?
Water levels in Catalonia are so low that the Sau reservoir is only ten per cent full at the moment.
The ancient church and surrounding area was flooded in the 1960s when a dam was built nearby to supply water to areas nearby.
Lots of people are visiting the Sau reservoir to see the structure, but fishermen and wildlife workers are having to remove fish from the lake to save them and keep the reservoir clean as there is not enough water.
Weather experts from Spain's meteorological agency AEMET say the dry weather will increase the risk of wildfires.
Officials in Catalonia are asking residents to cut water use at home by eight percent, in industry by 15 per cent and 40 per cent in agriculture.