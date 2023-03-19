Taylor Swift Eras tour: Singer performs 44 songs over 3 hours!
It's been five years since Taylor Swift last toured, so there was a lot for fans to catch up on when they saw her perform her first date on her new tour on Saturday.
Around 80,000 fans attended the show at Arizona's State Farm Stadium, in the US - her first tour gig since the coronavirus pandemic.
In that time she's released four albums, including the Grammy Award-winning Folklore, so it's not surprising that she had a lot of songs to perform.
In total Taylor treated fans to a whopping 44 songs both old and new, performed over more than 3 hours and 15 minutes.
It was also an emotional night for the star, who told her fans "I can't even go into how much I've missed you," as she took to the stage.
In the tour called Eras, Taylor had promised the show would be "a journey through all of my musical eras".
She hasn't yet announced any UK dates but so many people wanted tickets for the US dates that it caused the systems on the website where tickets where being sold to crash.
The tour also broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day, at 2.4 million.
Taylor split the show into different sections - one for each of her 10 albums - with some showing her country roots, before transitioning to chart-topping pop star and more recent folk-style tracks.
Aside from the music there was also plenty to watch on stage with 16 dancers, multiple set and costume changes and a long, illuminated catwalk leading to a second stage.
At one point, Taylor even seemed to dive into the stage and swim to the middle of the stadium, before emerging on a rising platform to play her recent single, Lavender Haze.
Look What Made You Do was performed against a giant video wall showing Swift in various personas from her 17-year career while Blank Space featured dancers riding blue neon bikes.
During some of the songs from her album Folklore, Swift appeared inside a moss-covered country shack which she also performed in during her 2021 Grammy Awards performance.
During her performance of the 10-minute version of All Too Well she wore a flowing red overcoat as snowflakes fell across the stage.
Not many songs from Swift's third album Speak Now were featured, with only Enchanted the only song making the set-list.
But fans think she will include more songs from the album later in the tour, with Taylor also expected to release a re-recorded version of the album.
The star has been gradually re-recording each of her early albums as part of her ongoing campaign to regain control of her masters, after the rights to her songs were sold without her permission.
What songs did she perform from each album?
Lover:
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need To Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless:
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
Evermore:
'Tis The Damn Season
Willow
Marjorie
Champagne Problems
Tolerate It
Reputation:
… Ready For It?
Delicate
Don't Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now:
Enchanted
Red:
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Folklore:
Invisible String
Betty
The Last Great American Dynasty
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Cardigan
1989:
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Wild card section (a different acoustic song each show)
Mirrorball
Taylor Swift:
Tim McGraw
Midnights:
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma