Six Nations: Ireland win Grand Slam beating England 29-16
Ireland have won their fourth Grand Slam with a 29-16 victory over England in the Six Nations final on Saturday.
It was a historic occasion for the team, as it was the first time they had secured the Grand Slam - by winning every match in the competition - in their home ground.
England started the game well with two early penalties, but Freddie Steward was sent off just before half-time leaving them with just 14 players.
After the full-time whistle was sounded the Irish team celebrated with their fans at a jubilant Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
It was also a special day for Ireland captain Johnny Sexton who was playing in his last ever Six Nations game, although his day ended early due to an injury.
The team will now be looking ahead to the World Cup later this year, with their coach Andy Farrell - whose son Owen was part of the England team.
Their goal this time is to progress past the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time - something former England captain and BBC commentator Matt Dawson thinks they have a good chance of doing!
Speaking after the game Matt said: "This Ireland team have what it takes, not just to win the Six Nations, but the World Cup as well."
What happened during the Ireland vs England Six Nations game?
Ireland had entered the competition as the world's number one side, but England had been hoping to cause an upset by making a comeback after a their record-breaking loss to France last week
In fact England started this game well, with Owen Farrell giving England two early penalties and Alex Dombrandt managing to stop Johnny Sexton from scoring with a crucial tackle at the other end.
Ireland's route to the Grand Slam
4 February: Wales 10-34 Ireland
11 February: Ireland 32-19 France
25 February: Italy 20-34 Ireland
12 March: Scotland 7-22 Ireland
18 March: Ireland 29-16 England
But 18 minutes into the game Johnny Sexton secured a penalty of his own, beating Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara's record as the competition's top scorer.
Things went from bad to worse for England, when Steward was sent off after colliding with Hugo Keenan.
Even after the knock to the team England fought on hard, moving to within a point of Ireland when Farrell booted his third penalty between the posts.
But Ireland managed to regain control and Henshaw able to slip through to secure a try, before Sheehan's second score put the hosts out of England's reach.
Former England captain Matt Dawson told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm proud of the way England fronted up but they gave away far too many penalties.
"Their ill-discipline kept giving easy ball to Ireland. A good performance by England but the focus should be on this tremendous Irish side."
I just cannot see anyone beating the Irish. They are head and shoulders ahead.
Matt Dawson, Former England captain
In the post-match press conference, England's Owen Farrell called the team coached by his father, Andy, "fantastic" and he spoke of how special an achievement in the career of a player and Grand Slam is.
"Ireland are the number one team in the world... we reacted well to the (red) card but we didn't quite manage to hold on against a top, top side. Congratulations to them and their Grand Slam."
Ireland have now won five Six Nations titles with their other wins in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
They have also a new national record of eight straight Six Nations wins, surpassing the seven-game streak they set between 2004 and 2005