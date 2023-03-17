What's your favourite dog breed?
Dogs and humans have been companions for thousands of years and its no secret the animals are much loved all around the world.
And what's there not to love? They're cute, friendly and are a best friend to many.
In the US, the labrador retriever has been the nation's most popular dog for over three decades, but after an incredible 31-year stint, a new breed has now claimed the top title.
The French bull dog is now America's favourite dog, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).
The breed, known for their flat faces, big eyes and bat-like ears have slowly been climbing AKC's rankings over the last 10 years.
Frenchies were second on the list for 2021, but managed to nab the top spot this time around.
"They're great companions, cute and show great affection," said breeder Johnny Danley.
Despite the love for the dogs, it's not all positive. They're known to have a number of health problems, including issues with breathing as a result of their flat faces, eye complications and problems with their spines and hips as they've been bred to have shorter back legs and slightly curled tails.
America's most popular dog breeds 2022
1. French Bulldogs
2. Labrador Retrievers
3. Golden Retrievers
4. German Shepherd dogs
5. Poodles
6. Bulldogs
7. Rottweilers
8. Beagles
9. Dachshunds
10. German shorthaired pointers
The former top dog still has plenty of fans, only slipping down to the number two spot on the list.
The golden retriever took the third position in the 2022 ranking, while the German shepherd ended up in fourth place.
