Link to newsround

The Great British Bake Off: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas

Alison HammondGetty Images

Presenter Alison Hammond will be the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off.

The presenter who is most known for reporting and presenting on ITV's This Morning will replace comedian Matt Lucas who announced last year that he was leaving.

Alison shared the news on social media with a short video showing cake figurines of herself, fellow host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

More on baking

What was your favourite bake from Junior Bake Off?

Great British Bake off has a winner

Junior Bake Off judge Rav shares her top baking tips!

Channel 4/ Love Productions
The British Bake Off Social media account also posted a picture of cake version of the new GBBO team

As well as her hilarious interviews on This Morning, Alison also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 when she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

She's no stranger to the Great British Bake Off making an appearance on the celebrity version in 2020.

Announcing the news on Twitter Alison wrote: "It's official!! It's happening The Great British Bake off ! Let's have it - the cake that is 🤣 so excited."

Love Productions
Matt Lucas (far right) joined the Bake Off team in 2020

Matt Lucas will still present The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer which returns on Sunday 19 March.

The Great British Bake Off with Alison Hammond as a new host is expected to go out later this year.

Bake Off is expected to start filming this summer, with Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood to return as judges.

More on this story