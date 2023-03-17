The Great British Bake Off: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas
Presenter Alison Hammond will be the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off.
The presenter who is most known for reporting and presenting on ITV's This Morning will replace comedian Matt Lucas who announced last year that he was leaving.
Alison shared the news on social media with a short video showing cake figurines of herself, fellow host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
As well as her hilarious interviews on This Morning, Alison also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 when she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.
She's no stranger to the Great British Bake Off making an appearance on the celebrity version in 2020.
Announcing the news on Twitter Alison wrote: "It's official!! It's happening The Great British Bake off ! Let's have it - the cake that is 🤣 so excited."
Matt Lucas will still present The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer which returns on Sunday 19 March.
The Great British Bake Off with Alison Hammond as a new host is expected to go out later this year.
Bake Off is expected to start filming this summer, with Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood to return as judges.