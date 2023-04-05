King's coronation will be shown on big screens across the UK
The coronation of King Charles III is fast approaching, and lots is being done to prepare for the big day.
The coronation will be taking place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.
Thousands are expected to take part and people will now be able to watch the events of the day together in public places.
It's because the government has announced big screens will be going up in more than 30 locations across the UK broadcasting the coronation.
Some of the confirmed towns and cities include Bradford, Bristol, London, Cardiff, Halifax, Belfast, Manchester and Brighton.
More details on other activities happening in each location will be announced by each of the local authorities involved.
"The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May," said the government's culture secretary Lucy Frazer.
"These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event."
What else will be happening over the coronation weekend?
Lots of coronation celebrations have been planned to take place over a long bank holiday weekend.
This includes a concert which is due to take place the day after the ceremony on 7 May and will feature a number of global stars.
People are also being invited to take part in a "coronation big lunch" which is organised by the charity the Eden Project.
Cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases and competitions are planned as part of the celebrations.
