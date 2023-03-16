Sharenting: What is it and how do you feel about parents doing it?
Many parents like to share photos or videos of their children on their social media - especially when it's a proud moment like your first day back at school or World Book Day.
But is this something you mind your parents doing? And do they ask your permission before they post?
Parents sharing pics online is something that is so popular it even has it's own name: sharenting, a combination of sharing and parenting.
And in France they are thinking about changing the law to stop it.
Read more and then join in our vote - should sharenting be banned? You can also have your say in the comments below.
An anti-sharenting bill is currently being debated in the French parliament, with one of the aims to making parents responsible for protecting the privacy of their children.
The concern is that children cannot consent to their images being uploaded online, and there are also concerns that some parents post pictures of their children to get likes, followers and even make money as influencers - even if this isn't in their child's best interests.
If the bill does become law, it would give judges the power to stop parents sharing images of their child if they think it could be excessive or harmful.
Bruno Studer, the French politician behind the bill said one his major concerns is that once a picture is online it's almost impossible to cannot control where that image might end up.
How big a problem is sharenting?
It's thought that the average child has their picture shared online 1,300 times before they reach the age of 13 - which for most platforms, is the age at which children are allowed to make their own profile.
That's according to a study carried out in 2018 by the then Children's Commissioner for, England Anne Longfield.
Another study by the Observatory of Parenthood and Digital Education found that more half of parents admitted to sharing an image their children online, with 91% doing it before their child has even reached the age of five.
This isn't the first time Newsround has covered this issue either. Back in 2017 we carried out our own survey of 10 to 12-year-olds who use social media to find out what you think about it.
From those who took part -
- 2 in 3 told us that their parents post pictures of them online
- 2 in 5 said it made them feel happy or proud
- But more than 1 in 4 said they feel embarrassed, anxious or worried when their parents do it
If you're at all worried about what to do if anyone has posted a picture online that you don't like, click here for expert advice on what to do.
There are also many more tips about staying safe online here.