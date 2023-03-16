Nasa reveals new spacesuit for Moon landing
Nasa have revealed the new spacesuits that astronauts will wear for their next missions to the Moon.
The new suit is designed for the harsh environment of the lunar surface and is designed to help astronauts to move around more easily.
It has also said to be a better design and fit for women travelling into space.
The suit, designed by private company Axiom Space for Nasa, will now be tested at Nasa's laboratories.
It should be ready for the Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2025.
How is this spacesuit different?
This new suit weighs about 55 kilograms. This is around 25 kilograms lighter than the spacesuits worn by the Apollo astronauts.
There are also a lot more joints which are stitched in, this should allow the astronauts to move around more and the boots have been designed to withstand the freezing temperatures.
There's also lights built into the helmets and it will also have an HD camera.
These features should help with science aspect of the mission such as collecting rock samples to scientists can better understand the Moon's South polar region.
How is the suit better for women?
Artemis 3 is set to be the first crewed Moon landing mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.
It's also scheduled to see the first woman and first non-white astronaut go to the Moon.
In March 2019 Nasa had planned to send an entirely female team of astronauts to complete a space walk from the International Space Station.
Just days before Anne McClain and Christina Koch were due to leave Nasa realised because there weren't enough spacesuits in the right size for both women and Anne McClain wasn't able to go.
According to Nasa this new suit "will fit a broad range of crew members, accommodating at least 90 percent of the US male and female population."
Why are most spacesuits white?
You might be thinking the dark grey and orange design of the new spacesuit looks nothing like traditional spacesuits.
The suit they have revealed is actually a prototype which means it is an early sample of the real thing.
The final suit for the lunar mission will be white like other suits before.
The suits are white to reflect the sunlight which falls on them, this helps them to efficiently run cooling and heating systems. It also reflects dangerous radiation away.
White suits can also be spotted by other crew members in the dark expanse of space.
The famous orange suit is used by Nasa astronauts when heading into Space or returning home because the bright orange stands out against the sky and sea.