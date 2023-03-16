Red Nose Day 2023: What are you doing for Red Nose Day?
Red Nose day is happening on Friday 17 March (that's tomorrow!).
The day is a special event organised by the charity Comic Relief which was started in 1985 to raise money by making people laugh.
It helps people struggling with money here in the UK and in other countries, as well as helping with disasters like the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
This year the Red Nose, which is sold to raise money for the charity, folds up in a special design made by Sir Jony Ive, who also designed the iPhone.
We want to hear how YOU and your school are marking the special day so let us know in the comments.
Maybe you've been busy baking tasty treats for your school? Or are you planning to wear only red for the day?
Perhaps you've got funny fundraisers planned like dunking your teachers in slime? Or are you just having a non uniform day?
Let us know in the comments below and we may feature your comment in the TV bulletin!