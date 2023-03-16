Visually impaired teen wins TV piano competition
A 13-year-old blind pianist has been crowned the winner of a series which was on the hunt to discover some of Britain's most talented pianists.
Lucy, from West Yorkshire, was awarded performance of the night during the final of The Piano.
Singer-songwriter Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang who were the judges on the show announced Lucy as the winner.
"It was about just highlighting if something extraordinary was to happen - something that no one would forget, no one on this stage but also no one in the audience.
"And that happened," singer Mika said.
All four of the competition's grand finalists, which included 25-year-old Jay from the Isle of Wight, 27-year-old Sean from Edinburgh, and 26-year-old Danny from Manchester, were discovered while playing on public pianos in some of the UK's busiest train stations.
Lucy, who is also autistic and has learning disabilities, showcased her incredible talent at Leeds train station, wowing people passing by.
The teenager developed her skills through a musical charity called The Amber Trust. She's been working with her music teacher Daniel since she was just three-years-old and he has supported her throughout the competition.
During the grand final, the pianists took to the stage at London's Royal Festival Hall to perform for a live audience.
"I am beyond proud of my little girl, beyond proud." Lucy's mother Candice said following her daughter's win.